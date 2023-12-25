Editorial: Nigerian lawyers and frivolous motions

“With tears in my eyes, I cannot believe that in my lifetime, I would see very senior members of the bar bring applications of this nature to this court which are aimed at desecrating the sanctity of this court, violating the principles and decisions of this court and destroying the esteem on which this court is held. The applications are vexatious, they are frivolous and gross abuse of the court process. In the circumstances, the two applications are hereby dismissed…. “There must be an end to litigation; this is the final court of the land and it is well settled that decisions of this court are final.”

The above are extracts from the lead judgement by Justice Amina Augie on applications filed by the two senior lawyers.

The senior lawyers involved are Chief Afe Babalola and Chief Wole Olanipekun, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria. And the ruling was given February 26, 2020 by a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.

After the Supreme Court’s earlier judgement on February 13, 2020 on the same matter, Babalola and Olanipekun again approached the same court praying it to reverse itself: They were seeking the sack of Douye Diri as Bayelsa State Governor and in his place the installation David Lyon as the Chief Executive Officer of the South South State! The two were not spared as Justice Augie announced a N60 million fine against them!

Agreed that the apex Court in its initial ruling then was seriously grounded on technicalities, still, every layman knows and understands that once the Supreme Court rules on a matter, that is the final bus stop as they they. Up until now, the standard remains.

Still, it appears that the lawyers consider the act as a mere pastime. If not for mischief and reckless attempt to test the will of the courts, no one would have imagined another case of frivolous motions in court less than three years after Babalola/Olanipekun saga and barely over three months both the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and Supreme Court adjudicated and complained about time wasting over abuse of court process by lawyers.

This is exactly what played out recently in the case of another legal practitioner. Specifically, on December 5, 2023, the Supreme Court slammed a fine of N40 million on human rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, for filing “frivolous motions” before it with respect to the Imo State governorship seat. Note, the same motion filed by the lawyer has been decided upon by the same Court since 2019!

So enraged, Justice Tijani Abubakar ordered Ozekhome to personally pay the fine to the four respondents he dragged before it. In his ruling, Justice Abubakar held that the prayer was “strange, frivolous, baseless, unwarranted, vexatious and irritating”. Now the blasting ruling: Justice Abubakar held that the motion was a calculated design to “demonise” the Supreme Court.

What was Ozekhome’s motion? He was seeking the apex court to revalidate the suit that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State in 2019. He prayed the court for a consequential order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a fresh Certificate of Return to Ihedioha to enable him spend a four-year tenure as the Imo State governor. He argued that the incumbent, Hope Uzodimma, unlawfully spent the four years Ihedioha ought to spend. Ozekhome in the motion also contended that the ruling All Progressives Congress had no candidate in the 2019 Imo State governorship election. Therefore, Uzodimma ought not to have contested, be declared the winner and subsequently sworn-in as the Governor!

In its over 12-hour marathon judgement on September 6, 2023, the PEPC dismissed the petitions of the Allied Peoples Movement, Peoples Democratic Party and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

With respect to APM, the court dismissed the suit of the party seeking to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election for lacking in merit and being incompetent. The PEPC Chairman, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who read the lead judgement, held that issues the APM raised in its petition contained pre-election matters that could only be determined by the Federal High Court. Justice Tsammani held that since the petition centred on the qualification of Tinubu to contest the presidential election, the APM ought to have gone to court within 14 days after Tinubu was nominated by his party, the APC. He maintained that since the cause of action bordered on a pre-election matter, the APM lacked the locus standi to challenge Tinubu’s nomination.

Now the key issue. The PEPC held that the Supreme Court had earlier decided that a political party did not have the right to challenge a nomination that was made by another political party. Therefore, on APM’s application on the alleged invalid nomination of Tinubu’s running mate for the 2023 election, Kashim Shettima, the PEPC held that Section 84(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022 stipulates that political parties should not impose qualification criteria on a candidate, except as provided for in the constitution.

Consequently, the PEPC held that where an election has already been conducted and the result declared, the qualification of a candidate could no longer be challenged on the basis of sections 131 and 137 of the Constitution! It was in the same direction the court ruled in the case of the PDP and Abubakar’s application on certificate forgery against Tinubu. That the matter was a pre-election matter and therefore ought not to be presented before the court ab initio!

As established earlier, the legal heads’ perception of this matter is that: it is an inconsequential trial. So, the mischief rages.

Prior to suggesting the way forward, it’s important readers have the remaining part of Justice Aguie’s ruling in the Babalola-Olanipekun, Lyon and his running mate, Degi-Eremieoyo, others Vs Diri’s idle suit. This is to measure the level of rage and intimidation of the jurists as well as how their sensibilities were being offended, with flippant motions.

Augie on behalf of other six panellists held: “The applications are vexatious, they are frivolous and gross abuse of the court process. In the circumstances, the two applications are hereby dismissed and the cost of N10 million each is awarded against the first, second and third applicants respectively in favour of the first, second and third respondents to be paid personally by their respective counsels.”

The apex court affirmed its earlier decision, emphasising: “No force on earth can get this court to shift from its decision regarding the Bayelsa state election appeal. “Having considered the prayers sought viz a viz the positions of the law and the arguments/submissions made by all the parties, it is clear that the two applications lack merit and constitute an abuse of court process. However the prayers sought are crafted, there is no question whatsoever that the two sets of applicants are asking this court to review its judgement delivered on the 13th of February 2020 in appeal number SC/1/2020.

“The two sets of applicants have not shown this court any clerical mistakes that need to be corrected in the judgement delivered on the 13th of February 2020 in this appeal. They have not pointed out any accidental slip or omission in the said judgement or shown this court any part of the said judgement that needs to be varied so as to give effect to its intention…. It is final in the sense of finality, it is final forever and only legislation can alter it. The decision of this court in appeal number SC/1/2020 is final for all ages, it is final in the real sense of the word final and no force on earth can get this court to shift from its decision regarding the Bayelsa state election appeal. There is even no guarantee that if this application is granted, the other side will not come up with a fresh application to review the ruling on the grounds that this court did not consider a certain part of its argument in its ruling.”

If within a short period of time, we see senior lawyers being accused of this high grade of unethical conduct and nothing different and crucial happens, nobody should deceive himself that the concerned parties would learn deserving lessons. We should face it, the fines awarded so far are obviously not adequate as a deterrence against the misconduct.

So what should be done henceforth to stop puerile motions and applications in our courts? This time and on this matter, the National Judicial Council has a frontal role to play. With respect to National Judicial Policy, NJC is a body established under section 153(1) of the 1999 Constitution with powers relating to appointments and exercise of disciplinary control over Judicial Officers specified in paragraph 21 of Part I of the Third Schedule of the Constitution. By the same paragraph, it has power to collect, control and disburse all monies, capital and recurrent, for the judiciary and to deal with all matters relating to policy and administration in this critical arm of government.

Among others, it has what is described as a Judicial Discipline Policy. It ascribes much premium to judicial accountability and ethical conduct in judicial office. The policy emphasises the need to strengthen existing judicial discipline procedures to ensure easy accessibility by complainants and transparency and fairness in the process, both to the Judge and to the complainants as would meet international standards.

To this end, the Judicial Discipline Regulation, among others, has the following powers: “May specify, among other things: Who may make the complaints? Time within which complaints could be made from the event or matter complained of; Registration procedure of the complaint; Form of a complaint; Circumstances permitting consideration of information regarding incidents that may amount to breach of code of conduct without complaint; Grounds of procedure for dismissal of complaints without investigation; Reference of complaints for investigation and composition of investigating entity; Terms of reference of such investigating entity or committee; Procedure of investigation by investigating entity; Form and contents of the investigation report and its disclosure to the subject of the investigation; Proposed disciplinary action, notification and final decision; nature of disciplinary power that Council may exercise.”

NJC Discipline Policy further provides in part: “Where complaints or allegations against the Judicial Officers and court employees are submitted for investigation, the complainant or complainants shall be made to give an undertaking not to do anything to prejudice investigation or actions that may be taken. Upon all the conclusions of any investigation, the judicial disciplinary bodies may allow public disclosure of their findings, subject to following the proper channels for such disclosure.”

The above clearly shows the power vested on NJC regarding activities and conducts of all actors within the country’s judiciary system. For the purpose of the issue under review, we charge the NJC to re-assert itself for more discipline and sanity. To this end, we call for stiffer sanctions such as: long years of ban of professional practice, stripping off of the SAN title, withdrawal of practice certificate in addition to fines against lawyers who abuse court process and file superficial motions. The weight and extent of the sanctions should be determined by years of practice, past records of similar misconduct and failure to heed previous warnings.

In doing this, NJC, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, other judicial regulatory and professional bodies such as Nigeria Bar Association should collaborate, deliberate and resolve on inclusive, just and fair regulations to be backed by laws to check moves by lawyers – who waste the precious time of the courts and causing distraction such that other serious and urgent suits gather dust at the bench and slowing down the justice administrative system, just for personal gains.

As for the politicians, they have little or nothing to do. In any case, when they approach lawyers, they (lawyers) give empty assurances – to make impossibility a reality. So, once there is a working law in place to deal with their misconduct, the politicians and other categories of clients would have no place to go, just as the legal luminaries would have been reined in by fear of being axed for unprofessional conducts. To the NJC and other relevant bodies and agencies, the time to stop the silly act is now!