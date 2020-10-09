News that Manchester United has signed Edison Cavani on the deadline day caught many soccer fans and pundits by surprise. After the expiry of his contract as PSG, Cavani had hinted at retiring from football to start a new life with his family in Uruguay’s countryside. However, that was not to be as the Red Devils came calling for the 33-year. It means soccer fans can now use bookie promo codes to place their bets on the striker’s goals and his new team’s performances. Edison Cavani spent more than seven years plying his trade PSG after leaving Italian side Napoli in record fee.

For most people, Cavani will provide the much-need attacking force at Manchester United. And with rumours milling around that despite the Red Devils signing the player for free, they still paid about £10 million in agent fees, eyes are fixed on when the play will debut. Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the signing of the new player. But will Cavani help Manchester United win silverware in the new season 2020/21?

Stats behind Edison Cavani

The English Premier League is not always the best place to play if you are slow. However, Cavani is a goal poacher whose speed matches the tempo. The Uruguayan international has proven himself in top leagues beyond expectations. His one year contract may turn out to be what Manchester United need as a catalyst to bigger things this new season.

In European football, Cavani has set some records as one of the best Uruguayan forwards alongside top strikers like Luiz Suarez. Cavani’s goalscoring record of 341 goals playing for different teams across Europe is admirable. In PSG alone, he scored 200 goals setting another record as the leading goal scorer of the French giants. In both, his stints in Serie A where he played for Napoli and PSG, the player won golden boots. In EUFA level, Edison Cavani scored 35 goals, a record that most strikers in Europe top flights are yet to break. In 2011, the player also won Copa America, a competition in which he made 116 appearances and netted 50 goals.

Catalyst for United’s young strikers

Manchester United forwards are still young hence without a lot of experience in front of goal. Cavani’s signing could prove to be the trigger they need to start scoring more goals every season. After signing for United, Cavani indicated that it is an honour to play for one of the greatest clubs in the world. He also talked about having had a conversation with Manchester United manager, something that further fueled his desire to don the Red Devils jersey. Ole Gunnar expressed his satisfaction with the player, indicating that he is an ultimate professional with experience who always gave his best. The energy, leadership, strong mentality and power that Cavani brings to the united squad is something the manager also mentioned. The manager emphasized goals as the most important thing Cavani brings to fans.