Ederson has won this season’s Premier League Golden Glove award.

It’s the second-successive season the Brazilian has landed the coveted prize given to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets.

He has managed 18 shut-outs in 35 games.

His nearest challenger, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, is on 16 with one match of the season remaining.

Last season, Ederson became the first Manchester City keeper since Joe Hart in 2014/15 to win the award when he kept 16 clean sheets.

City said: “It’s the latest example of the 27-year-old’s brilliance.

“He is a unique goalkeeper who is central to our success.

“He joined City in the summer of 2017 and has already won three Premier League titles, helping transform our playing style in the process.”