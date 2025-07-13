Ede Senior High School mosque project: Dr Deji Adeleke, 7th Day Adventist, Ede should be called to order now

The Muslim Rights Concern, Osun State Chapter, has accused the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Ede, of forcefully stopping the construction of a mosque inside Ede Senior High School, Ede, Osun State.

The human rights group warned that stoppage of mosque construction anywhere in Nigeria is an infringement on Allah-given fundamental human rights of Muslims and an undisguised invitation to religious crisis.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the chairman of MURIC in Osun State, Dr. Abdul Razaq Bolawaye Uthman.

He said further: “Our attention has been drawn to an ugly incident which occurred in Ede, Osun State which is capable of breaching security. The construction work of a mosque was forcefully and illegally stopped at Ede Senior High School, Ede, Osun State by members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church led by one Mr. Osundina.

“Mr Osundina, a former Principal of the school, led a group of people to the site on Friday 12th July, 2025 in collaboration with the Seventh Day Adventist Church members. It was also alleged that Dr Deji Adeleke’s personal call to the group sealed the action.

“Osun State Chapter of MURIC strongly condemns this act. It is illegal for any private individual or group of persons to stop another group’s construction work without an official government document backing their action. It also amounts to religious bigotry for one religious group to stop the construction of a place of worship of another group.

“Information reaching our desk shows that necessary permission for the new construction was obtained from the Ministry of Education, Osun State, via letter ref P.PRY/390T/58 of 11th June, 2025 before the project was started. The action taken, in our estimation, was informed by religious fanaticism and it is capable of causing religious crisis of immense proportion.

“The Seventh Day Adventist, Ede, should note that Ede Senior High School is a government/community school not owned by the church. The claim that they were the former owners who can dictate to the school authorities is baseless.

“Neither does the claim that government took part of its land hold any water because the community actually owned the land ab initio and those who built school on it allegedly obtained it pro bono.

“Going by the religious disharmony experienced in the socio-political enclave during the immediate past administration in the state, Osun State cannot afford to boil again on the auspices of religion. The action allegedly taken by Dr Adeleke and his cohorts reminds us of the old constant religious disharmony in the state by certain agents provocateur.

“This assertion is premised on the fact that Ede Senior High School, Ede, the venue of the crisis, is one of the schools taken over by the government from the community and this brought about its name, Ede Senior High School. As a public school which attracts students from diverse religious backgrounds, the fundamental human rights of students should not be violated.

“Section 38(i) of the Constitution lays emphasis on freedom of religion. Therefore the construction of mosques should not be disturbed. In addition, 38(ii) prohibits ‘Teaching and learning of religions different from that of parents of students’. Building of mosques in schools of this nature serves the purpose.

“Dr Deji Adeleke might be using the state government’s fiat to stop the mosque construction thereby causing religious disharmony. But he should be reminded that this is not Adeleke University, Ede where all students are forced to attend the chapel irrespective of their religious backgrounds.

“The Muslim Council of Ede and other peace-loving stakeholders are implored to wade into the matter urgently. Osun State is known for religious harmony and mutual tolerance but allowing Dr Adeleke and his cohorts to bulldoze their way through on this matter might ignite a religious unrest in Ede in particular and Osun state in general.

“MURIC enjoins the peace-loving Muslims of Ede to be law-abiding while necessary machinery is set in motion to settle the matter. MURIC also calls on necessary authorities in the state and the federal levels to strengthen peaceful co-existence in Ede in particular and Osun State generally by allowing the continuity of Ede Senior High School mosque project.

