Ede marching straight to UNESCO glory, by Ayo Adeyemo 

An ancient town tells its story anew, awaiting the world’s embrace. The town of Ede in Osun State, may soon earn global recognition as efforts to secure United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) approval for its historic Sango Festival near completion.

Speaking at a one-day seminar on Ede’s history, the Timi of Ede, Oba Dr. Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa said I, announced that the request for UNESCO recognition of the Sango Timi shrine had already received two favorable responses.

“We are expecting the final approval soon,” the monarch revealed. “A museum has also been completed within the palace to showcase relics and artifacts about Sango and the early settlement at Ede Ile.”

He invited the public to this year’s Sango Festival scheduled for October 31, with Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as the special guest.

Also Read:

Reclaiming the past

The seminar, themed: “Ede: Revisiting the History of the Warriors”, was organized by the Ede Council of Elders (Igbimo Agbaagba Omo Ilu Ede) and the Ede Descendants Union.

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Sulaimon Adebayo, said the gathering was aimed at celebrating heritage and drawing lessons from the town’s history.

“Understanding our history is crucial to appreciating our present and shaping our future,” he stressed.

Scholars’ perspectives

Prof. Aderemi Ajala, anthropologist at the University of Ibadan, linked Sango worship directly to Ede’s identity, noting that the deity once guaranteed the safety of traders and visitors in the town. He urged peaceful coexistence among Muslims, Christians, and traditionalists, pointing out that the three faiths had long lived in harmony.

Prof. Akin Ogundiran, cultural historian at Northwestern University, USA, presented archaeological evidence that early Ede residents lived in Ede-Ile for over two centuries (1600–1836) before relocating. He described them as warriors and entrepreneurs skilled in blacksmithing, weaving, and pottery, playing a major role in the expansion of the Oyo Empire.

Delivering the keynote, Emeritus Professor John Ayoade, a native of the town, warned that Ede’s rapid growth must be managed with foresight. He recommended a Community Peace Cabinet to oversee relations with neighboring towns, a standing committee on land matters, and community vigilantes working with state agencies.

Tradition, law and religion

Adding a legal dimension, Chief Adeniran Adetoye, the Aare Baamofin of Edeland, recalled Supreme Court rulings on land matters during an earlier Timi’s reign, describing them as milestones that should be part of the proposed compendium of Ede’s history.

The Waziri of Yorubaland, Alhaji Abdullateef Adekilekun, praised Oba Lawal’s leadership in modernizing Ede, but urged that the roles of Islam and Christianity also be reflected alongside Sango worship in historical documentation.

Towards a compendium

Organizers said the seminar’s outcome would be compiled into a comprehensive compendium of Ede’s History. National President of the Ede Descendants Union, Prof. Ademola Olaitan, explained that the aim was to preserve knowledge for younger generations. Planning Committee Chairman, Chief Dr. Ayodele Adeyemo, assured that all presentations and materials would be harmonized into the volume. He encouraged Ede’s youth to engage in research that deepens community development.

Looking ahead

For Oba Lawal, UNESCO’s approval would not only place Ede on the global tourism map, but also serve as a bridge between the town’s warrior past and its modern aspirations.

As the October Sango Festival approaches, anticipation is rising—not just for celebration, but for a possible international endorsement that could define Ede’s future as a cultural hub.

Post Views: 17