ECWA replies to allegation of kidnapping, converting Almajiris

The Evangelical Church Winning All has said the Church did not convert Almajiri children to Christianity.

The church spoke following a story that the Department of State Services rescued 21 Almajiris converted to Christianity.

In a statement by the President of the Church, Rev. Stephen Baba Panya, said the claim was a deliberate attempt to discredit the Church.

Panya said: “The ECWA Church-Related Ministries Department was shocked over the false allegations said to have emanated from the ‘escapee’ Abdulrahman Hussaini that the trainees at the property are citizens that were forcefully brought to it for the purpose of forcefully converting them to Christianity.

“These allegations are complete falsehood because the trainees being persons of age, are available at any time for Government Officials to interact with, to hear their respective stories, just as was done by the Department of State Services (DSS) recently.

“Trainees at the facility, as a matter of policy, are all adults with none falling below the age of Eighteen (18).

“Trainees are free to withdraw from the training once they are dissatisfied with either the policies or the condition of the facility.”