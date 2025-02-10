ECWA Pastor shot dead in Gombe, police speak on cause

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a Pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Lubo community of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the state, Rev. Bala Galadima.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident, which led to the death of the pastor, happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Buhari Abdullahi, the Command’s spokesperson and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, told NAN that it was a case of robbery leading to the death of the clergyman.

Abdullahi stated that the Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya, who visited the hospital where the body of the deceased was taken to, had deployed a special squad to the area.

Yahaya expressed optimism that the culprits would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Abdullahi said: “The issue is a robbery because they entered into the house at night and maybe they attempted to rob him, but unfortunately from the way he was shot at the back, maybe he was trying to escape, which is natural and normal, and he was shot.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said that Yahaya was at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe that same night up till 5am to see things for himself.

He stated that the CP had deployed a team of smart and technical personnel to the area and he expressed optimism that the police would get to the root of this incident.

He debunked issue linking the incidence to suspected bandits, noting that the state had no history of banditry,

DSP Abdullahi said: “We have coordinated a special operation and we are confident that the culprits would be arrested.”

On why the incident happened in spite of the ban on night-time movement by the police, the PPRO said the restriction was only effective in Gombe metropolis.

He, however, said that Yahaya had directed all Area Commands in the state to replicate the restriction on night-time movement across the state.

Narrating the sad event to NAN, a resident of Lubo and an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the gunmen entered the town around 1am, announcing their presence with multiple gunshots.

The eyewitness stated that the gunmen first visited the ECWA Church in the community before proceeding to a nearby compound where they stole some money.

He said that they entered the compound, stole N300,000 and then ransacked the houses in the compound and afterwards asked for the deceased’s house, which was a fence away.

The witness said on getting the information, they proceeded to the pastor’s house where they shot him at the upper part of his back.

He said that in view of the incident, the community had been thrown into mourning and fear as many of the residents were yet to recover from the sad event on a Sunday morning.

