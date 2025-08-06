ECOWAS pushes for enhanced police synergy to tackle regional threats

The Economic Community of West African States Commission (ECOWAS) has called for enhanced coordination and synergy among police forces across its member states as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the regional security architecture and respond more effectively to escalating threats in the region.

At the ECOWAS Police Focal Point Officers meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, senior officials and representatives from across the 15 member states gathered to discuss progress, challenges, and strategies in preparing regional police forces for peace support operations under the ECOWAS Standby Force.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel Moussa, the Acting Head of Peace Support Operations, Sani Adamu, emphasised the critical objectives of the meeting.

Adamu noted that the gathering was part of a broader initiative to prepare ECOWAS’s multidimensional Standby Force, comprising police, military, and civilian components, to respond swiftly to crises.

“It has to do with the police focal point meeting for member states in the region. And there are a few challenges we are looking at.

“Looking at, of course, attacks in the respective countries, in terms of crime issues, in terms of responding to cyber-attacks, and in terms of even activities that have to do with regional security. So that is why this meeting is very important,” Adamu said.

He highlighted that the security situation in West Africa requires a dynamic, collaborative approach.

“We must recognise that true security is not only about arms and strategy, but it is also about leveraging our collective strengths and resources to foster a sustainable environment of peace,” he said.

The Ag. also underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration, especially at borders, citing successful coordination in Sierra Leone.

“There is no better situation than working together with other players in the security sector. For example, if you take the instance of Sierra Leone, we work together with all the sister forces to ensure that we fight crimes at the border and even in the country,” he said.

The meeting, according to Adamu, also serves to assess updates from police focal points across the member states, especially regarding the training of individual officers and deployment readiness of formed police units for future peace support operations.

“An effective ECOWAS Standby Force supports not only immediate crisis response, but also long-term peace-building initiatives.

“It is an important investment to secure our future and the future of our children who can now grow in a world free from fear of conflict,” Adamu noted.

The Ag. urged member states to contribute actively to refining a robust and adaptive regional policing strategy.

“As we gather feedback, as well as insights from all of you, I urge that each of you actively participate, share your perspectives, and also help refine the regional policing strategy to ensure that it meets the highest standards.”

The event was chaired by the Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, William Sellu, who echoed the urgency of building an operationally ready and standardised police roster for deployment across the region.

Sellu, who was represented by his Deputy Sahr Senesi, said, “This workshop comes at a critical time in our collective regional security journey.”

“The threats confronting West Africa demand unified, proactive, and professional responses,” Senesi further noted.

He added that the goal is to ensure the roster becomes a reliable tool.

“The outcome of this important workshop must be more than a document. It should be a living tool capable of enhancing our collective ability to respond to crises, restore order and uphold the dignity of our people,” the DIG stated.

Senesi also emphasised the need for structural readiness and interoperability across national police institutions, stating, “This roster initiative will not only improve our capacity to contribute to ECOWAS-led Peace Support Operations but also promote interoperability, professionalism and regional solidarity.”

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by ACP Aniagboso Chinedum, welcomed participants with a message emphasising regional solidarity.

He described the event as a platform to build both strategic and personal bonds.

“I had looked forward to this meeting not just to discuss its agenda but to also establish contact with old and perhaps new members of the focal point family as we collectively continue to chart the course for better security integration and stability across our various countries,” Chinedum noted.

He also highlighted the importance of developing the capacities of focal police units and individual officers, stating the need to strengthen their roles in peace support operations.

