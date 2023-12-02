ECOWAS Parliament appoints new Secretary-General

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has appointed Bertin Somé as its new Acting Secretary-General.

The appointment was announced by the Speaker of the Parliament, Sidie Tunis, in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement said that the former Director of Parliamentary Affairs and Research, got the appointment by the parliament.

Somé, who assumed office on November 1, replaced John Azumah, who retired from active service in the community.

Speaker Tunis formally presented the acting Secretary-General to the staff of the parliament on November 20 in Abuja.

During the ceremony, the Speaker extolled Somé’s human, managerial and other qualities, including his sound knowledge of the workings of the institution.

Somé, a Burkinabe, joined the ECOWAS Parliament in September 2009 as a Committee Clerk and was appointed Director of Parliamentary Affairs and Research in February 2016.

While serving in the two positions, he demonstrated his attention to details, particularly in his relations with staff and members of the parliament.

Somé, before joining the Community Parliament, had a successful long-standing career in the National Assembly of Burkina Faso, during which he held various positions.

Also, he was Director General of Legislative Services, Reporting Director and Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the NASS.

The ECOWAS Parliament has a total of 115 seats and 14 standing committees; each member state is guaranteed a minimum of allotted five seats.

The remaining 40 seats are distributed in proportion to the population of each country.

Consequently, Nigeria has a total of 35 seats, followed by Ghana with eight seats.

Then, Côte D’Ivoire is allotted seven seats, whereas, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Senegal have six seats each.

The remaining ECOWAS member States, namely: Benin, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Togo, have five seats each.