ECOWAS: Okupe congratulates Tinubu on re-election as chairman

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his re-election as chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Recall that President Tinubu was re-elected at the 65th Ordinary Session of the bloc in Abuja on Sunday.

Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, in a congratulatory message on Monday said: “I congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his re-election as the leader of ECOWAS.

“It is difficult for me to understand why it is the destiny of President Tinubu to come into position of leadership, both at national and regional levels, at periods of hardship and difficulty.

“But I pray for divine guidance and wisdom to navigate these turbulent waters.”

According to him, Tinubu’s main agenda, in this new tenure, should be to bring back the leadership of the Sahel Nations of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to the ECOWAS.

Okupe posited that the first step would be to reconcile with Nigeria’s immediate neighbours, the Republic of Niger.

He advised Tinubu to lean on the support of former President Muhammadu Buhari and other influential Northern leaders with strong ties with Republic of Niger.

Additionally, Okupe noted that, “The Africa Union as a body can be made to officially spearhead this reconcilatory agenda while a diplomatic outreach to Russia for this purpose, especially if handled at the level of the AU, will certainly be helpful.”

