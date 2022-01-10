ECOWAS Leaders sanction Mali over Military Coup

Dissatisfied with the political situation in the country, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the withdrawal of all ECOWAS Ambassadors in Mali.

The African sub-regional leaders made the directive Sunday at an Extraordinary Summit of the body’s Authority of Heads of State and Government to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

Apart from envoy withdrawal, the ECOWAS Leaders also ordered the closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Mali; suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS.

The communiqué issued at the end of the one-day summit also directed freeze of assets of the Republic of Mali in ECOWAS Central Banks; Freeze of assets of the Malian State and the State Enterprises and Parastatals in Commercial Banks; Suspension of Mali from all financial assistance and transactions from financial institutions.

After reviewing the situation in Mali at the Extraordinary Summit, the sub-regional leaders rejected the transition schedule proposed by the Malian military junta, noting that “the proposed chronogram for a transition was totally unacceptable”.

Speaking at the summit, Nigeria’s Vice President (VP) Prof. Yemi Osinbajo joined other leaders and member states in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in expressing strong commitment to issues relating to good governance and democracy in the sub-region.

Recall that the VP represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the meeting to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

Speaking to journalists after the Summit, Prof. Osinbajo in a statement issued Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande said: “what is being done is unprecedented. In the years gone by, the African Union, then known as OAU and ECOWAS, never came down heavily on Coups de’tats; but there is evidence now that there is a very strong resolve that ECOWAS and, indeed, AU and the international community will not accept unconstitutional takeover of government.”

“It’s very evident that there is very strong resolve, which is why we are here today. We expect that the actions that will be taken will point the junta in Mali in the right direction.”

“I think ECOWAS has shown that it has not lost its bite where there are concerns about issues of good governance and democratic enterprises in the sub-region, which is why sanctions against Guinea and Mali were imposed”, Osinbajo stated.

The body also imposed additional sanctions on the junta, including the following:

The communique also disclosed that the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government “instructs all Community institutions to take steps to implement these sanctions with immediate effect” noting that the sanctions will only be gradually lifted “after an acceptable and agreed transition chronogram is finalised and monitored-satisfactory progress is realised in the implementation of the chronogram for the elections.”

Regarding Guinea, ECOWAS noted that it remained concerned about the slow progress of the transition process four months after the coup.

According to the summit Communique “The Authority regrets the absence of chronogram for the election and the non-setting up of the National Council of Transition (CNT). It also directs that a mission be fielded to Conakry to discuss the transition.”

Earlier in his remarks at the opening session of the Summit, ECOWAS Chairman President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, praised the commitment and support of West African leaders to the progress and prosperity of the sub-region.

Recalling the efforts of the leaders in resolving the crisis in parts of the sub-region, President Akufo-Addo said, “as you did through the entire year of 2021, you continue to demonstrate your commitment to responding to urgent and critical evolving situations in the region.

“This is the 6th Extraordinary Summit since I assumed the chair of the Authority that Your Excellencies have participated in concerning the vexed issues of Mali and Guinea. It is a strong testimony to your leadership and concern to the progress of ECOWAS” the Chairman said.

Other West African leaders present at the Summit were Presidents Macky Sall of Senegal; George Weah of Liberia; Patrice Talon of Benin Republic; Roch Marc Christian Kaboré of Burkina Faso, and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire.

Also in attendance were Umaro Embalò of the Republic of Guinea Bissau; Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic; Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, and the Vice President of The Gambia, Isatou Touray.

A former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who is the ECOWAS Mediator for Mali; the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Kassi Brou; among other representatives of international organizations also graced the summit.