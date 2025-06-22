ECOWAS elects new chairman as Tinubu hands over

The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has emerged as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The outgoing Chairperson, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, announced this at the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He said, “It has been a profound honor and privilege to lead this esteemed body, and I remain deeply humbled by the trust and support you have extended to me throughout my channel as I now hand over the mantle of leadership to my great friend and dear brother, His Excellency, President Julius Madabio of Sierra Leone, the new chairman of ECOWAS, authority of states and END

As editors prepare to go to Enugu, by Tony Onyima

Dear Colleagues,

The countdown is on. Between June 26 and 28, 2025, the Nigerian Guild of Editors will converge once again — this time in the welcoming arms of Enugu, the coal city. The biennial conference promises robust discussions, professional reflection, and of course, the election of a new leadership team to take the Guild forward. But beyond the conference hall, Enugu calls out with open arms and warm smiles. It is not just a city; it is a mood — calm, cultured, and captivating.

Enugu is more than just a venue. It is a story of heritage, resilience, and quiet charm. It was here that the Eastern Region once had its capital; it was here that Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Mbonu Ojike, Michael Okpara, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and others once walked the streets, shaping political outcomes. And it is here, once again, that editors from across Nigeria will gather to shape the next chapter of their guild’s story. Many of us have walked the city’s tree-lined streets before. But each return feels like a homecoming. This time, don’t just attend meetings and retreat to your rooms. Step out. Explore. Exhale. I’d encourage every delegate to step beyond the conference halls and soak in some of Enugu’s spirit.

Start with Ngwo Pine Forest, a natural wonder tucked away from the bustle — perfect for introspection, or even just a quiet walk with colleagues. Then there’s Awhum Waterfall, about an hour’s drive from the city. The cascading waters, partly warm and partly cold, offer both awe and refreshment. Take your camera — and your curiosity.

If you’re a lover of history, the National Museum of Unity near the old Government House offers a portal into Enugu’s storied past. There is also Centre for Memories at Independence Layout. This thoughtful and deeply moving museum chronicles Igbo history, identity, and resilience. It’s not just history — it’s healing. For editors, it’s a reminder of the stories that shaped us and the ones we must continue to tell.

And for the foodies among us? The roasted yam and pepper sauce near Holy Ghost Park will make you question every previous assumption you had about roadside delicacies. Pair that with palm wine from Nsukka or a cool evening hangout at Polo Park Mall, and you’re good.

You can also shift gears and head to Bush House Arena on Nza Street, where Enugu’s legendary point-and-kill delicacy lives in its full glory. Trust me, a steaming pot of catfish pepper soup, laced with uziza and complemented by palm wine or a chilled drink, will rewrite your taste buds.

Looking for a more spirited evening? Toscany is your destination. It’s not just a lounge; it’s a cultural stage. Here, the intoxicating rhythm of Ogene music meets Enugu’s famed hospitality, served alongside an array of local delicacies that will tempt even the most disciplined among us.

Still have energy? Cap the night at Blue Berry, Enugu’s go-to spot for undiluted entertainment. Whether it’s live music, karaoke, or a DJ spinning old-school hits, you’ll find your groove here. It’s where the conference suit comes off and the weekend mood slips in.

But let’s not forget why we’re gathering. The Guild stands at a crossroads. We will elect a new leadership — an okay team to chart our course amid fake news, political pressures, shrinking media revenues, and a fast-changing digital landscape.

Let us vote not out of sentiment, but with wisdom and foresight. We need editors who are grounded, courageous, innovative, and committed to preserving the dignity and relevance of our noble profession. So, dear colleagues, come to Enugu prepared — not just with notepads and laptops, but with open minds and hungry hearts. Let’s reconnect, reflect, recharge — and remind ourselves why we chose this calling.

See you in the coal city — where the stories never end, and the memories linger.

