ECOWAS declares science, technology education crucial to member states’ development

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has described science and technology education as crucial to the socio-economic and cultural development of member states.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, said this in Abuja, at an award ceremony organised to mark the end of the launch of the African Research and Innovation Forum (FARI) which is aimed at promoting the development of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) among member states.

“The crucial role of research and innovation in transforming regional economies and responding to global challenges is increasingly visible.

“FARI is part of Pillar 4 of ECOWAS’ vision 2050,“ Touray said at the forum where participants from some of the member states were honoured with awards.

The awards were given to all the ministers of science and technology of ECOWAS member states represented at the forum as well as participants, including individuals and beginners.

Cash prizes of 25,000 dollars were given to Settic, a startup from Senegal which won the first position; 15,000 dollars to EDINDIA Industry Côte d’Ivoire; and 10,000 dollars to HAJNABY Nigeria.

Similarly, Faith Odunsi, a 15-year-old Nigerian student who came first at the global Mathematics competition was awarded a cash award of 10,000 dollars.

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Commission said the sub-regional organisation gave out the awards as tokens to show support.

Speaking at the event, Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Adeleke Mamora, expressed appreciation to the sub-regional body for the cash awards to the participants.

Mamora observed that the cash awards would go a long way toward encouraging ECOWAS member states to do more.

According to him, the forum will help create a convergence of innovative minds toward addressing the technological challenges before the ECOWAS member states.

“We’ve learned and made discoveries from the beginning of this forum till the end which is today.

“I don’t have any doubt that it can only get better and bigger because of the coming together of the African brotherhood to challenge ourselves to be able to face our challenges in our various countries.

“We cannot afford to wait for any other person.

“We talked about science and technology innovation throughout, which is globally recognised as doing things better and faster.

“We believe that we will achieve a desirable result in solving our local problems,” Mamora said.

The forum provided the opportunity for showcasing available research and development endeavours in the region.

It also afforded researchers the opportunity to network with the aim of upgrading their understanding of the role of science, technology, and innovation in the socio-economic development of the sub-region.