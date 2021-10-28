ECOWAS Bank appoints Ashimolowo as Vice President

The Board of Directors of ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development has appointed Dr. Olagunju Ashimolowo as the Vice-President in charge of Operations.

Ashimolowo’s appointment was made at the 75th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank at its headquarters in Lome, Togo.

Dr. Ashimolowo brings on board wealth of relevant experience, which will further strengthen and consolidate the bank’s operations and governance framework.

Prior to this appointment, Ashimolowo held the position of Director (Internal Audit and Evaluation of Operations) for over four years at the bank.

He had previously held the position of Group Office Auditor at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated for nine years.

A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Ashimolowo is an international banking and finance executive with more than 30 years experience in Financial Management, Governance Risk Management, Compliance and Internal Controls.

Ashimolow holds MBA (Finance) from the University of Lagos, Master of Applied Business Research and Doctor of Business Administration from SBS Swiss Business School, Zurich, Switzerland.

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development is the financial arm of the Economic Community of West African States, comprising 15 Member States, namely: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

EBID emerged as a banking group (EBID Group) after the transformation of the erstwhile Fund for Cooperation, Compensation and Development of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Fund) in 1999.