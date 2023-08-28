Economic downturn: APC chieftain urges Nigerians to help one another

A ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr Ayodeji Oyedele, has urged Nigerians to assist one another in the face of current economic hardship in the country.

The party stalwart made the call at the investiture and fundraising ceremony of the 12th President, Rotary Club of Ibadan, Jericho Metro, Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Oyedele, who was the chairman of the occasion, said that many Nigerians were hurt by the economic hardships, hence the need to look out for one another.

He said, ”N2000 and N5000 that you think are small can make a lot of difference in the lives of people.

“I know that we are going through trying times in Nigeria and a lot of people are going through very hard times and that is why I agree to be here because I know Rotary will look after their fellow Nigerians.

“Not all things should be left to the government, we should be each other’s keepers. We have reached that stage in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended Rotary for its laudable programmes, especially its training programmes for the youth and health.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated President of the club, Damilola Olaleye, said the 2023 theme for Rotary International was apt and timely.

“The theme, ”Create hope for the World,” was relevant and timely.

“The world is today facing unprecedented challenges and it is our responsibility as Rotarians to step out and make a positive difference in the lives of those around us.

“To this end, our club shall be committed to providing quality service to the community in Rotary International’s seven areas of focus, namely: Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution, Disease Prevention and Treatment.

“Others are Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Education, Community Economic Development, and Supporting Environment,” Olaleye said.

He, however, called for the continued support of members of the club.

“I believe that diversity and inclusiveness are essential for the success of any organisation, and I am committed to promoting these values in all our endeavours.

“I therefore solicit your unflinching support as we embark on this great journey.

”I plead with you all to join hands with me as a team in harnessing our collective skills, expertise, and resources, to achieve our goals and make a real difference in the world,” Olaleye added.

The highlight of the event was the induction of new members.