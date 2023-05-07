Economic Confidential hosts public lecture, presents book on eNaira, Pantami

Economic Confidential, a publication of Image Merchants Promotions Limited (IMPR), is set to host its first public lecture as part of efforts to encourage discussions around the country’s economic future in a political transition period.



The maiden public lecture, according to the organizers, is instituted to bring high-impact leaders in the public and private sectors to discuss issues of economic development and good governance.



The lecture with the theme, “Economic Diversification in an Evolving Cashless Society,” is scheduled to take place at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja on Tuesday 9th May 2023.



While the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, will be the Guest Speaker, the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu, will serve as Chairman of the occasion.



The lecture promises to elevate the conversations on economic diversification while advancing digitalization and pursuing the lofty goals of a cashless society.



Two books titled “Pantami: The Trials and Triumphs of a Digital Economy Maestro” by Yushau A. Shuaib and “eNaira Revolution: A Peep into Nigeria’s Cashless Future,” written by Abdulrahman Abdulraheem, will also be presented to the public on that day.



The Chairman, Board of Commissioners of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Adeola Akande, and the ICT Director at Central Bank of Nigeria, Hajia Rakiya Muhammad provided the forewords for the books respectively



Similarly, the publisher of Daily Nigerian, Mallam Jaafar Jaafar, and Abuja Chairman of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), Nduka Chiejina will be the book reviewers at the event.