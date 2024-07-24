Economic challenges: NANS speaks on planned protest, says social unrest isn’t solution

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on Wednesday, said it understands what Nigerians are facing because of the state of the nation’s economy, but warned against embarking on unrest, saying that is not going to provide any solution to the problems at hand.

This is as the student body has also called on those behind the planned protest to come out in the open and stop hiding their identities, adding that it is necessary for Nigerians to interrogate their motives for the planned action.

NANS, in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, said there is need to have a clear assessment of the situation and the necessary steps to take instead of embarking on mob action.

The body also assured that Nigerian students would not be part of any step or action to set the nation on fire, noting that cutting off the head is not the antidote for headache.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) found it necessary to address the pressing concerns and burning contemporary issues affecting our beloved country and, most importantly, the student community.

The statement read: “Firstly, NANS acknowledges the significant hardship being experienced by citizens across Nigeria due to the implementation of recent reforms and policies by the government.

“These measures, though aimed at steering our nation towards sustainable development, have undoubtedly brought about economic challenges that have impacted every Nigerian household.

“We understand the frustrations and difficulties the citizens are facing, and we are deeply empathetic to the plight of all Nigerians.

“However, we must remain steadfast and patient. The transformation we all desire is not an overnight process. It requires collective resilience and perseverance.

“We are optimistic that in no distant future, the positive outcomes of these reforms will become evident. Citizens patience and understanding are vital during this period of adjustment.

“NANS also wishes to categorically distance Nigerian students from any protest against the government at this time. We have observed that certain individuals and groups are attempting to exploit the current economic situation to incite unrest.

“This is evident in the fact that the organizers of the protests have chosen to hide their identities while making inflammatory statements that are capable of engendering chaos.

“They are simply economic saboteurs because their aim is to add to the current economic realities facing Nigerians for selfish political gains.

“The over 40.1 million nigerian students will not be cajoled into the grand conspiracy of this obscured individuals in the name of “Ending bad governance” if they themselves cannot pass a simple integrity test by revealing themselves and openly engaging us in open debates, rather than lurking around our campuses in an attempt to railroad the students constituency into execution of their hidden agenda.

“The students have enjoyed an uninterrupted academic calendar in over a year now, the organized labour, including the academic staff unions are all being engaged by the federal government at different stages of dialogue to ensure that the uninterrupted streak in our academic pursuit is sustained.

“We will not allow those with hidden agenda and identity to create artificial crisis that would disrupt our academic pursuit.

“We believe in constructive dialogue and engagement as the best means to address our grievances.

“In this light, we want to express our profound appreciation to the government for the full commencement of the disbursement of the NELFUND students loan.

“This initiative in just about a year of this administration, is a testament to the government’s commitment to supporting education and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder our academic pursuits.

“We are particularly pleased that the process has been streamlined, allowing eligible students to access loans without the need for intermediaries, thereby promoting transparency and efficiency.

“We would ensure that we allow the open channels of engagement with the government and hold them to task on their other policies to revive the economy and ameliorate the hardship in the land.

“We call on all Nigerian students to focus on their academic activities. Your education is your greatest asset, and it is crucial that you do not allow external distractions to derail your progress. Stay committed to your studies, and avoid being swayed by those who seek to use you for their own agendas.

“We also call on parents to play an active role in guiding and monitoring their children. And ensure they remain focused on their academic goals and refrain from participating in any protest that might jeopardize their future or disrupt the peace and stability of our nation.

“Furthermore, the NANS national leadership has set up a coordinating, monitoring and intelligence gathering (CMIG) team across the zonal, states and campus structures, to identify those who have over some couple of weeks, been lurking around our campuses nationwide in an attempt to infiltrate the ranks of our colleagues to mobilize them for their selfish and disruptive protest.

“We have decided to identify, compile their names and blacklist them as regressive agents who are actively out to not only incite violence, but also disrupt the smooth running of our academic calendar.

“The NANS president and national executives, in conjunction with the zonal coordinators, will soon embark on a zonal sensitization tour of the six zones to engage with our Students and inaugurate the CMIG, which would report directly to the situation room at the NANS national Headquarters.

“Finally, NANS remains dedicated to advocating for the welfare and interests of Nigerian students. We will continue to engage with the government and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the challenges we face. Together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and for Nigeria.”

