Ecobank to host art exhibition in honour of Nigeria’s revered artists

Ecobank Nigeria says it is hosting an art exhibition to celebrate the timeless creativity and cultural impact of Nigeria’s most revered visual artists.

The bank said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos that the exhibition would also help in inspiring future generations who are interested in the industry.

The exhibition, slated to hold from August 30 to September 21, 2025, has the theme: “Enduring Legacies: A Collector’s Tribute to Masters.”

Austen Osokpor, Head of Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria, said the show would display exceptional private collection featuring seminal works by Nigeria’s artistic legends.

Osokpor noted that this had been curated with profound reverence and cultural insight.

He said: “These visionaries whose works transcend generations have played a defining role in shaping both the national consciousness and global appreciation of African art.

“The exhibition includes masterpieces from a distinguished roster of artists, including Bruce Onobrakpeya, Twins Seven Seven, Kolade Oshinowo, Muraino Oyelami, Moses Unokwah, Jimoh Buraimoh, Rufus Ogundele, Oyerinde Olotu, Lamidi Fakeye, Sam Ovraiti, Ben Osawe, Tola Wewe, Ini Brown, Alex Nwokolo, and Tony Enebeli.

“Enduring Legacies is a heartfelt tribute to the giants of Nigerian art, those whose innovative visions and indelible contributions have forged the soul of our visual culture.

“Through this exhibition, we celebrate the transformative power of art to preserve heritage, foster identity, and inspire future generations.”

Osokpor noted that the exhibition reaffirmed Ecobank Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to promoting African creativity and safeguarding the cultural legacy of the continent.

He said: “We are not just a bank, we are a patron of African excellence, an institution that proudly supports platforms that honour the continent’s rich artistic heritage.”

In her remarks, Adekepemi Aderemi, the exhibition’s curator, reflected on the importance of bringing these masterworks into public view.

Aderemi said: “This exhibition allows us to reconnect with the visionary minds who laid the foundation for Nigeria’s vibrant visual culture.

“It’s a moment to reflect, honour, and celebrate our creative inheritance.”

The collector behind the works, KrabHouse, expressed pride in sharing the collection with a wider audience that includes Nigerians, and the diaspora communities in Nigeria.

It said: “Art must be seen, felt, and remembered.

“This exhibition is our way of contributing to the legacy of those who painted, carved, and sculpted the soul of Nigeria.

“Art lovers, cultural custodians, scholars, and collectors are invited to experience this unique moment in Nigerian art history, a rare opportunity to engage with the masterpieces that continue to shape the artistic identity of our nation.”

