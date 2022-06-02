Ecobank sets up Adire Festival in Lagos after Abeokuta success

Riding from the success of the just-concluded Adire market week held in Abeokuta, Ogun state, which was proudly sponsored by Ecobank, the bank has decided to extend the promotion of culture and tradition to the Lagos community.

The Management of the Bank revealed this in a statement it made available to the media on Thursday.

The Adire Festival, themed: “EPAC Adire Lagos Experience,” the first-of-its kind by any bank in the country, will hold at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos from June 10 to 12, 2022.

Originating from Abeokuta in South Western Nigeria, Adire textile is an indigo-dyed cloth made by using different wax resist methods to create dazzling designs.

Announcing the EPAC Adire Experience, Carol Oyedeji, Executive Director, Commercial Banking, at Ecobank Nigeria, says the exhibition is in line with the bank’s policy to deliver value beyond banking, adding that it is one of the several initiatives to boost tourism, culture and the creative industry using Adire as a key driver.

Oyedeji stated that the three-day exhibition will have different music genres of Yoruba origin, an infusion of local food and mild atmospheric branding infusion of a wide variety of Adire into the setting to create a nostalgic mood.

The festival, according to her, will attract exhibitors, expatriates, influencers, dignitaries from all walks of life and members of the general public.

She said: “The EPAC Adire Lagos Experience is in line with our brand promise as a Pan African Institution that delivers value to all it’s stakeholders.

“We will continue to curate experiences customized to peoples’ lifestyle whilst promoting the richness and diversity of our nation’s culture.

“The event will feature a series of masterclasses and exhibitions, as well as networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, shoppers and everyone who is interested in the making or trading of Adire.

“We promise a cozy ambience and utmost serenity to make participants feel comfortable and safe.”

Further, Oyedeji noted that the dates of the exhibition were carefully chosen to coincide with the weekend leading to Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Some of the art and culture exponents expected to grace the fair include the wife of the Ogun State Governor, Bamidele Abiodun, a major proponent for Adire in South West part of the country; Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, CEO, Adire Oodua Textile Hub and Founder Africa Fashion Week; Iya Oloja of Abeokuta, Adire Market; Joke Ladoja, CEO, Dye Lab; Funmi Sosanya, Creative Director, Afume Global Concepts; and Moyo Ogunseinde, CEO, Aga Culture and Upbeat.

Only recently, Ecobank Nigeria partnered Ogun State First Lady’s office to organise the maiden edition of the Adire Market Week, an initiative of Mrs. Abiodun, who is also the Founder of Ajose Foundation.

The event attracted about 5,000 local and international participants.