Ecobank promotes savings culture, rewards customers with N42m

Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to financial inclusion and savings culture by awarding N42 million to its customers.

Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, made this known at the grand finale of the bank’s Super Rewards “Millionaire Geng Promo” on Friday in Lagos.

She said the initiative is part of the bank’s strategy to deepen financial inclusion for all classes of Nigerians and reward customers’ loyalty.

“It is not just about winning cash prizes; it is about financial security and long-term stability,” Ogunyemi said.

She also noted the increasing awareness of savings amid economic challenges.

She added: “With the fluctuating value of the Naira, we have encouraged our customers to save consistently, whether in Naira or foreign currency.

“This has led to a steady rise in deposits across the banking sector.”

Ogunyemi advised Nigerians, especially the bank’s customers, to ensure financial discipline.

She said” “Many people don’t realise the importance of saving until they face emergencies.

“No matter how much you earn, it will never be enough if you don’t discipline yourself.

“This initiative is about showing our customers that every amount saved adds up over time.”

Ogunyemi spoke further on the broader economic impact of savings, noting that it fuels long-term investments.

She said: “A country’s economic growth is influenced by how much its citizens save.

“Over the last six months, we have seen tremendous growth in savings, with customers becoming more conscious of the need to save.

“Month after month, deposits have increased, which is very encouraging.”

The bank official further emphasised that savings, beyond just winning rewards, provide financial security.

Ogunyemi also addressed the evolving savings culture in Nigeria, particularly amid economic challenges.

She said: “With the impact of foreign currency devaluation, we’ve advised customers to save in both Naira and foreign currencies.

“Across the banking industry and within Ecobank, savings deposits have consistently grown.

“We have been actively educating customers through awareness programmes, newsletters, and campaigns like Super Savers and Millionaire Geng.”

Ogunyemi emphasised the transparency of the programme, highlighting that all draws were conducted under regulatory supervision and broadcast live.

Also, Victor Yalokwu, Head of Consumer Segments and Products of the bank, emphasised the importance of consistent saving habits, highlighting how it played a crucial role in determining winners.

Yalokwu said: “It is important to note that what gave them the opportunity to win was their commitment to saving.

“We set clear criteria: customers needed to save for at least 30 days to qualify for the monthly draw, 90 days for the quarterly draw, and six months for the grand finale.

“The individuals who won N2 million each did so because they saved consistently for six months.”

He further encouraged customers to develop a culture of disciplined savings, noting that beyond the rewards, financial security and stability were key benefits of the habit.

Yalokwu added: “I advise our winners to spend wisely and continue saving.

“The goal is to build financial resilience while enjoying the benefits of the promo.”

Under the reward initiative, the bank customers won a total of N42 million at the end of the grand finale.

A total of 520 customers won N50,000 monthly for six months, while 16 won N500,000 quarterly in September and December.

Similarly, four customers: Akpofabe Akeman, Odo Chinedu, Saibu Sakiru, and Eyo Ekpenyong, won N2 million each from FCT and North, Lagos, Mid-West/South-West, and South-South/South-East.

