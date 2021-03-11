Ecobank in partnership with the Nigerian Export Import Bank is hosting a breakfast meeting with exporters on Thursday (today) by 11am.

The focus of the meeting, according to Chijioke Uzoukwu, Head of Trade, Ecobank Nigeria, would be on export credit insurance, SME export development and other related export matters.

Key speakers at the webinar include Kola Adeleke, Executive Director, Ecobank Nigeria; Yusuf Buhari, Deputy Head, SME Export, NEXIM; Bashar Garba Illo, Acting Head, Export Credit Insurance, NEXIM, while Carol Oyedeji, Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, will give the welcome address.

According to Uzuokwu, the webinar will explore the whole gamut of exports as it relates to credit insurance and how small and medium enterprises could benefit from export business.

He called on exporters, importers, SME promoters and banks to join the webinar via: Https://bit.ly/3aSgxSd.

Ecobank Nigeria is providing opportunities that supports exporters and importers within the African region.

Ecobank’s unique intra-Africa trade solutions enable settlements of trade transactions and mitigates payment risk, provide regional solutions and enable exporters obtain payment guarantees without the need for a letter of credit and its related costs to the importers.

The bank works closely with clients in reviewing key factors regarding transactions processing, settlements, financin, and risk mitigation as well as credit enhancement.

Ecobank boasts of a unique and large pan-African platform that positions it to support trade at all levels.

Its technology platform is designed to help unlock the opportunities of the continent through standardisation across 33 countries, while fueling regional integration, trade and investment across borders.