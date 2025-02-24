Ecobank partners Code 14 Labs for digital training of students

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of Ecobank Group, has teamed up with Code 14 Labs to expand the accessibility and reach of coding education for children across Nigeria.

The partnership leverages Code 14 Labs’ interactive coding workbooks, including the “Andrew Teaches” coding workbook, along with its network of trained teachers, to offer affordable annual training and proficiency certification to students.

As part of this collaboration, Ecobank will provide nationwide and pan-African access to coding education, utilising its extensive operational network across the continent.

In turn, Code 14 Labs will supply its educational technology and trusted community to ensure high-quality teaching that delivers tangible learning outcomes for students and reassurance for parents.

Parents and guardians wishing to have their wards participate in the programme are encouraged to open Ecobank’s MyFirst Account, a specialised high yield savings product designed for children under 16.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in Lagos, Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, emphasised that the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, promoting inclusion, and preparing the next generation for a tech-driven future.

She also highlighted how the collaboration aligns with Ecobank’s mission to equip children with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Also Read:

Ogunyemi, represented by Victor Yalokwu, Head of Consumer Products and Segments, further explained: “At Ecobank, we recognise that financial literacy and digital education are intertwined.

“This belief led to the creation of the MyFirst Account, a product aimed at children under 16 to encourage smart financial habits from an early age.

“By introducing students to coding through Code 14’s innovative mobile app, we’re not just teaching coding skills, but also nurturing problem-solving abilities, creativity, and digital confidence.”

Otaru Daudu, Executive Director of Research and Technology at Code 14 Labs, praised the partnership and expressed confidence that with the support of additional partners like the British Council and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, they will achieve their goal of training 50,000 learners to proficiency level in HyperText Markup Language (HTML) and Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), essential programming languages for global internet communication.

Daudu emphasised that Code 14 Labs is committed to scaling critical education components through technology-driven inclusion.

Post Views: 13