Ecobank Pan African Centre opens in Lagos

Ecobank Nigeria has concluded arrangement to commission its new head office building, the Ecobank Pan-African Centre (“EPAC”). The ultra-modern edifice situated along Ozumba Mbadiwe Road on the highbrow Victoria Island, Lagos will be commissioned by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside other dignitaries, including the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and the African Union Commission Chairperson/CEO, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The Pan African Centre with scintillating ambience to enhance productivity and service delivery, houses smart offices, a restaurant, multipurpose conference hall, gym, creche, parking lot that can accommodate 130 vehicles at a time, experience and game centre and a rooftop terrace, among others.

According to the bank, The Pan African Centre stands as a tribute to the vision of Ecobank’s founding fathers in creating a world class Pan-African Banking group, providing excellent financial services across Africa.

Today, Ecobank has a larger African footprint (35 countries) than any other bank in the world. The Group also has a licensed operation in Paris (France) and representative offices in Beijing (China), Dubai (United Arab Emirate), and London (United Kingdom).

In his comment, Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director / Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, says EPAC which boasts of state-of-the-art amenities is built to ensure a safe and comfortable working environment for staff and customers in promoting the general growth of the Nigerian economy, adding that the new head office building also has a strong connection and will enhance Lagos State Government’s Smart City Project, to modernize infrastructure within the metropolis.

“ We are proud to be able to unveil our new head office in Nigeria. The Pan African Centre is an intelligent building complex constructed to the highest international standards and equipped with the latest energy-efficient technology, in line with global sustainability best practice.

“From the west, east, north of Africa, below the Maghreb, and south above South Africa, Ecobank is present in every country in that geographical space with a unique presence that portrays us as an international brand. This is what we are bringing to Nigeria.

“Our unique footprint and bold presence in every country we are, supports us to deliver the mandates of our shareholders which essentially is to provide world class financial services to every African and the economic development of Africa,” he stated.