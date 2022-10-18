Ecobank Nigeria unveils Super Reward Season 3 extension

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the commencement of Season 3 extension of its Super Rewards Campaign. The customer-focused initiative is designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty. The campaign tagged: Season 3.1 is set to reward 100 customers with cash prizes of N50,000 monthly, while four customers will go home with N1 million each at the end of the Season in January, 2023. The Ecobank Nigeria Super Rewards Campaign has thus far created four 10 millionaires, and several hundreds of customers taking home monthly cash rewards.

Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, while announcing the commencement of the new season in Lagos, said the bank was impressed with the excitement and success of the previous seasons, stressing that the Season 3.1 is another opportunity for more customers to be rewarded for their loyalty and dedication to the pan African bank. She disclosed that the new season will run for three months with 100 customers benefiting N50,000 each month, while four customers will cart away N1million each at the end of the campaign. She said participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, who qualify to be rewarded, while also enjoying a first-grade banking experience.

Speaking on the dynamics of the campaign, Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, said the conditions to qualify for the campaign are simple and easy to ensure both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded. According to her, “New customers only need to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 while existing customers should make minimum deposits of N5,000. Customers with dormant account will also qualify when they reactivate and fund their account with a minimum of N5,000”. Further, she explained that qualifying customers will be rewarded monthly. “Rewards will be done monthly for the 3 months starting from October, 100 customers will be rewarded with N50,000 monthly. There will be four grand prize rewards of N1 million each at the end of the campaign.”

Effiong enjoined those that are yet to open an account with the bank to do so to enjoy the bouquet of products and services, stating that the campaign has received the approvals from all the relevant regulatory agencies. “We encourage those that are yet to open an account with Ecobank to do so to enjoy our bouquet of products and services. They also stand to enjoy a first-grade banking experience, which include our multiple digital platforms including Ecobank Mobile App and USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, POS and about 60,000 agency banking locations.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai). Ecobank Nigeria is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small, and micro businesses, and individuals.