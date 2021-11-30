Ecobank Nigeria to sustain SMEs support, grow agency banking network In 2022

Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has said the bank will continue to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), take banking to every Nigerian through its agency banking network. The bank’s digital services will also support industries that focus on exports such as agriculture and manufacturing in 2022. Akinwuntan, who was speaking on the sideline of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 56th Annual Bankers Dinner in Lagos said Ecobank is well positioned to support the various productive sectors of the economy to make greater impact in the country.

More so, we are a huge player in AfCFTA to assist in making Nigerian entrepreneurs become Pan African multinationals. As Nigerians, we must tell our story; Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and as at today, Africa provides the best investment opportunities globally, we should turn our concerns to opportunities. As the country increases its exports, it will improve foreign exchange earnings, widen employment base, further support industries and a more stable Gross Domestic Product (GDP)” he advised.

Akinwuntan also called for a more stable environment devoid of insecurity as a prelude to ensuring an improved production and return Nigeria back from a consuming nation. Stating that a steady growth of employable youths is critical for Nigeria’s economy to improve her production level. He disclosed that there are over 40 million SMEs in the country, assuring that the banks will continue to support the productive sector and entrepreneurial young people and small businesses to make greater impact on the nation’s economy.