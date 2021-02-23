All is set for Ecobank Nigeria to relocate its Head Office to an ultra-modern building: “The Waves Building,” on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The gigantic and iconic building, otherwise known as the Pan African Centre, which has been under construction for some time, is one of a type in the area.

The Pan African Centre is an intelligent building complex, constructed to the highest international standards and equipped with the latest energy-efficient technology in line with global sustainability best practice.

A source from the bank said The Waves stands as a tribute to the vision of Ecobank’s founding fathers in creating a world class Pan-African Banking Group.