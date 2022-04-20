Ecobank Nigeria to host maiden Fintech Breakfast Forum

Ecobank Nigeria will host the maiden edition of its “Fintech Breakfast” series on Friday 22 April 2022. The hybrid event scheduled for 800am will have physical attendance at Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Island, Lagos, and streamed live on select social media platforms. The registration link to participate is https://cutt.ly/EcobankFintech

Two major topics to be examined at the seminar – “How bank-Fintech collaborations can drive ecosystem growth” and “Pan-African expansion opportunities and challenges”. Key speakers for the event include Founder & CEO, Paga Group, Tayo Oviosu; Co-founder & CEO, Bankly, Tomilola Majekodunmi; Africa Partner, QED, Gbenga Ajayi and Group Head, Payments, Cash Management & Client Access, Ecobank Group, Isaac Kamuta. The event is organized in partnership with Techcabal, a digital media and publishing firm based in Nigeria and the proceedings will be moderated by its acting editor-in-chief, Koromone Koroye.

Commenting, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal said “the Fintech Breakfast series is conceived by Ecobank to provide a platform for banks and Fintech to explore areas of mutual interests and opportunities with a view to building a stronger ecosystem. More collaboration is needed between Fintech and banks. We need to strike a balance. Many believe banks and Fintech are competitors. That is not true. This seminar will focus on how Fintech firms can find and nurture partnerships with banks, and how they can leverage these partnerships to grow and expand across the continent. It provides the opportunity for Fintech founders and executives to say what they are looking for from banks. It will also deepen skills for businesses and grow knowledge of the financial services industry.”

Lawal called on operators of Fintechs and industry players to make deliberate effort to be part of the seminar, stating that the outcome would impact on their operations, performance and service delivery.

Ecobank Group, the parent body of Ecobank Nigeria, is widely acclaimed for its Open Banking strategy and for nurturing Fintech as partners. The Group runs several initiatives to foster Fintech development across Africa, including its flagship annual Fintech Challenge, which hundreds of Fintech firms globally have participated in. The bank created the pan-African banking Sandbox, where Fintech firms may test their Application Programming Interface (API) in a safe environment and has developed several award-winning digital solutions.

Ecobank’s flagship pan African switch connects countries where it operates across Africa. This centralized switch allows easy integration, enabling instant transfers between 33 African countries. This provides huge opportunities especially with the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Ecobank Group is also the Gold Sponsor of the Africa Fintech Summits for 2022 scheduled for April 21 in Washington, DC to further demonstrate its continuous support for Fintech to help transform digital finance and banking across Africa.