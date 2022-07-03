Ecobank, in partnership with Basketmouth, premieres ‘Papa Benji’ Season 3

Ecobank Nigeria said its partnership with popular comedian and filmmaker, Bright Okpochia was better known by his stage name Basketmouth on ‘Papa Benji’, a comedy web series was to avail Nigerians entertainment on the go and to further confirm the bank’s status as the partner of choice for the African entertainment industry.

‘Papa Benji’ is a free-to-watchcomedy web series showing on YouTube and can be viewed across the globe. Season 3 of ‘Papa Benji went live last Wednesday, months after seasons one and two premiered with positive reviews. Papa Benji tells the story of a man, his family, customers, everyone, and everything surrounding them and how it impacts society. Its depiction of the life of an everyday Nigerian relies on the use of comedy to take one off the heat of daily hassles.

Babajide Sipe, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria, said the bank’s decision to bring ‘Papa Benji’ to the screen from inception is to take entertainment to higher level, adding that the show also serves as a platform to showcase the bank’s ubiquitous digital payment platforms, providing people with entertainment whilst showing them how to bank hassle-free on their phones. This is banking at your fingertips which is endearing the Pan African bank to many Nigerians.

Ecobank Digital platforms includes the Ecobank Mobile app, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, and PoS terminals. Also available to customers is an extensive distribution network of over 60,000 agency banking locations spread across the country. Specifically on the pervasive nature of the Ecobank Mobile app, Sipe said the app which is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Playstore makes it extremely easy to bank on the go 24/7, enabling customers to cater to their everyday banking needs anywhere and at any time directly from their mobile device.

The web series of ‘Papa Benji’’ first season premiered with 13 episodes in December 2020. It stars actors like Bethel ‘Senator’ Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Nedu Wazobia, Jemima Osunde, Basketmouth, and a host of other comic stars. The online comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint. The series also interjects conversations about current issues of social relevance in a relatable manner.