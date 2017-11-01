Ecobank holds customer forum, pledges more support for import, export trade

Ecobank Nigeria has organized a customer forum for exporters and importers.

The forum was targeted at boosting trade and commerce in the country.

The Country Head, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Rotimi Morohunfola, said the forum, held in Lagos at the weekend, is one of the several avenues by which the Bank extends support to promoters and stakeholders in export and import business.

Morohunfola explained that the engagement, basically an interactive session, afforded the Bank the opportunity to obtain feedback from participants with a view to serving them better.

According to him: “We take into cognizance the role of exporters and importers in the economy. The economy is largely driven by trade. This is why we decided to hold this forum to engage our customers, feel their pulse, and also bring in the regulators like CBN to build capacity and further enlighten them on new trends and market practices.”

Morohunfola further re-assured participants of the Bank’s determination to support them at all times, urging them to continue to do business with the Bank.

Presentations were made by Transaction Services Group, Treasury and Trade Operation departments of the Bank.

On support for small businesses, Head, SME, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Sunkanmi Olowo, said the Bank had put in place several initiatives to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to Olowo: “Ecobank is commonly regarded as SME friendly bank. This is because of our support for the sub sector. For instance, we have an online mall called MyMall which presently have over 5000 SMEs trading on the platform globally; we are in partnership with EDC and Lagos Business School (LBS) where SME operators are trained and empowered to start their businesses; we offer window for them to access foreign exchange and also explore the CBN window to assist them.”