Ecobank Nigeria has once again proved itself to be a clear industry leader in the digital banking space amongst the commercial banks in the country as it emerged as the bank with “Best Digital Touchpoints” in Nigeria at the virtual Digital Jurists (formerly Web Jurist) 2020 awards, held during a breakfast session of the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce Webinar last week in Lagos.

Ecobank also beat other nominees from among 22 commercial banks to win the “Best Web Portal” in the Commercial Banks category.

The pan African bank website was also nominated for the “Best Website award.”

The annual prestigious awards which started in 2001 is being organized by Phillips Consulting.

The Digital Touchpoints award, which is a combination of Web Portal, Social Media and Mobile App, are assessed against six criteria, including User Interface, Performance, Security, Customer Experience, Customer Engagement and Content.

According to the organizers, the “Digital Jurist” is an assessment tool created by digital experts at Phillips Consulting to evaluate the effectiveness and performance of digital platforms.

The criteria were developed by deep research into best practice and evolving user experiences on digital platforms in line with developments in digital technology and practices.

The tool establishes a barometer for assessing digital activities, aligning global best practices and digital standards.

The assessment covers websites, web portals, mobile Apps and social media across commercial banks, investment banks, merchant banks, insurance companies, telecommunication, airlines, state governments and federal government parastatals.

Commenting, Dr. David Isiavwe, Group Head, Operations and Technology, Ecobank Nigeria, said the double awards are welcome, stressing that Ecobank is using its wide and versatile digital infrastructure to transform payments and collections in the country.

While commending the organizers of the awards, Isiavwe submitted that digital banking is the new normal and must be embraced by all.

He said: “As a bank, we are highly impressed with this award for the fact that it is coming from a trusted organization like Philips Consulting, which I have personally followed over the years. Digital Jurist has positioned itself for the future by transiting from Web Jurist to Digital Jurist. They are indeed, doing an excellent work.

“The reality is that digital banking is the new normal and the way of the future and Ecobank has long embraced that.

“We appreciate the fact that organizations across the world are looking at the way we do business.

“We will continue to focus on the key aspects of digital engagement with our clients and customers to give them the best experience.”

Further, Dr. Isiavwe disclosed that Ecobank has an array of digital products and services tailored to satisfy the diverse needs of its customers, especially in the areas of convenience, affordability, accessibility and ease of use.

He further stated that the evolution of digital banking is expressed in various forms including the use of Automated Teller Machines, Point of Sales Services, Mobile banking services and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data.

He listed some of the digital products and services of the bank as Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, Ecobank Pay, Cards, *326#, Omni Lite and Omni Plus as well as Rapid Transfer among others.