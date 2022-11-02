Ecobank Fintech Breakfast will focus on ‘strengthening the ecosystem’ – Babajide Sipe

Ecobank Nigeria, member of the leading Pan-African banking group, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has announced that arrangements have been concluded to host the second edition of the “Ecobank Fintech Breakfast Series” slated for Friday, November 4. 2022. The edition, themed “Strengthening The Ecosystem” will focus on the role of good corporate governance in the fintech industry and what fintechs need to know about securing investments.

The hybrid event will have in attendance a diverse audience of top fintech professionals and bank executives across Africa as well as investors, innovators, policymakers, and regulators. Interested persons can sign up for virtual attendance using this link: https://bit.ly/ecobffsnov4. Physical attendance is however strictly by invitation.

Babajide Sipe, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, said the Bank was impressed with the outcome of the first edition, explaining that the bank’s decision to team up with Africa’s leading tech publication, TechCabal, to host the fintech parley, is to strengthen its collaboration and engagement with the fintech industry to scale up activities on the continent.

Fintech players expected to speak at the event include Yemi Keri, Co-founder, Rising Tide Africa; Yele Oyekola, Co-founder & CEO, Duplo; Lexi Novitske, General Partner, Norrseken and Chinedu Onuoha, Managing Director at Mzuri Solutions Limited. Also, there will be a fireside chat with Tosin Iyayi, Partner, Aluko & Oyebode who will talk on how fintechs can achieve good corporate governance.

At the event, speakers will share best practices from their experience about achieving good corporate governance and finding an effective approach to fundraising. Fintechs will be able to glean relevant lessons from banks and have the chance to share their challenges with securing investments and driving corporate governance in their organizations.

The maiden edition of Fintech breakfast series which held last April was a landmark successes, and discussions were centered on how fintechs and banks can build and leverage strategic partnerships for growth and expansion. The event featured industry experts including Paga CEO, Tayo Oviosu and Gbenga Ajayi, partner at QED Investors as speakers.

The “Ecobank Fintech Breakfast Series” is designed to hold quarterly and aims to gather fintech leaders across the continent to share business insights, as well as discuss pertinent topics in the fintech ecosystem such as regulatory guidelines, funding and other topics of interest to support both established and fintech startups at different stages of their journey.





