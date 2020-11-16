The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended the management of Ecobank Nigeria for donating rural health tricycle ambulances to the state, saying the gesture will go a long way in complementing government’s efforts on primary healthcare delivery.

The presentation was made at the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, during a courtesy call on Governor Abiodun by some members of the Ecobank Nigeria Executive Management Team.

According to him, the bank’s donation speaks directly to government’s plan to ensure that healthcare is available to all citizens in the state, noting that most people in the state live in rural areas that are not accessible to the regular ambulance services.

He said: “On behalf of the entire people and government of Ogun State, we express our very deep and sincere appreciation to the board and management of Ecobank for thinking through and supporting us with this ambulance that is built on a frame of a tricycle.

“It is an ingenious innovation, I must say.

“We appreciate you for this gift.

“Most of our people reside in the nooks and crannies, where vehicles cannot access easily.

“So, this is a gift we appreciate and will go a long way in assisting healthcare delivery particularly our pregnant women in the rural area.”

The Governor further solicited for more collaboration and partnership with Ecobank in other sectors of the state’s economy.

Speaking in the same light, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, commended Ecobank for the donation, saying the ambulances would further help to address the issue of maternal mortality in the state.

According to Coker: “We are extremely grateful to Ecobank’s leadership for this.

“It is part of our vision to reduce mortality rate as well as increase the life expectancy of Ogun State people.

“This is going to help us achieve this aim, though our state is one of the states in the country that has low maternal mortality rate.

“We can also use this for other non-communicable disease patients that need transfer.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Ogun State, I thank everyone here for coming to witness this occasion.”

Making the presentation, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said the donation was a way of supporting the efforts of the government at delivering primary healthcare to the people, noting that the ambulance is designed to reach people at the grassroots.

Akinwuntan said: “On behalf of the board, management and staff of Ecobank, it is our pleasure to present this ambulance fitted for grassroots, so that health services can reach every door step in Ogun State.

“This is also to complement government’s effort in this regard.

“We are honoured to have had the cooperation of your Ministry of Health, headed by Dr. Tomi Coker.

“To the glory of God and in service to humanity; we are pleased to present this to you.”

Other members of the bank’s visiting Executive Management Team included the Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Carol Oyedeji; Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi; Segment Head, Public Sector/AgriBusiness, Mojisola Oguntoyinbo; Regional Head, South West/Mid-West, Christopher Olusola; Regional Manager, Public Sector, South West/Mid-West, Victor Inyang; and Business Manager, Abeokuta branch, Olusegun Makinde.