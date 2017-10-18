Ecobank disowns company soliciting for investment in its name via social media

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has disowned Altlantic Global Asset Limited, which has been soliciting for investments using its name.

The company has largely been operating on the social media, especially WhatsApp, in carrying out its soliciting for investment.

Ecobank, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was not in partnership with Altlantic Global Asset Limited and as such no one should do business with it in its name.

The statement reads: “It has come to our notice that a company called ALTLANTIC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (AGAM) – which claims to be an Asset Management Company, with the headquarters in Cape Verde, – has been distributing marketing messages via Whatsapp soliciting for investment from individuals. In the messages they claim to have a cooperative relationship with Ecobank Nigeria Ltd.

“Please note that Altlantic Global Asset Management is not known to Ecobank Nigeria. Ecobank Nigeria is in no way associated or connected with Altlantic Global Asset Management and will therefore not be liable in any manner whatsoever to any member of the public who relies on the false reference to Ecobank Nigeria in the broadcast of Altlantic Global Asset Management. Please be warned.

“Ecobank Nigeria is not responsible for and is not obligated to control the actions or information (including content) of third parties; however Ecobank reserves the right to take legal action, including criminal action, against such individuals/entities if they infringe or infer false allegations of partnerships or business dealings which might call into question Ecobank’s reputation & standing.

“For any financial requirements please contact Ecobank directly via our official websitewww.ecobank.com or call +234 700 500 0000.”