Ecobank ‘Design and Build Expo’ to showcase 60 global, local giants — Organisers 

Leading global and local brands in the building, design and construction industries have finalised preparations for the Ecobank Build and Design Expo, a premier exhibition set to spotlight the sector’s innovation and excellence.

This was according to a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by Austene Osokpor, the Head, Corporate Communications, Ecobank.

The statement said that the five-day event, with the theme: “How We Build, How We Live,” will run from September 24 to 28, 2025 at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, with daily sessions beginning at 10am.

Osokpor said that more than 60 exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge building materials, engineering solutions, household appliances, and interior design innovations.

He listed headline participants to include Lafarge, Sacvin, Maison Valor, MIXTA, AFP, Julius Berger, Plascon Paint, Floor Nigeria, and Goggins.

Speaking ahead of the event, Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs at Ecobank Nigeria, expressed excitement about the caliber of exhibitors.

Odu said that the success of the maiden edition in 2024 inspired the bank to deliver a bigger and better experience this year.

She said: “Participants will discover world-class innovations while forging meaningful partnerships that can elevate their projects and businesses.

“Whether sourcing materials, seeking design inspiration, or exploring collaborations, the Design & Build Expo provides the perfect platform to connect directly with trusted brands driving excellence across the sector.”

She further emphasised Ecobank’s commitment to a seamless and rewarding experience for all attendees.

Odd explained that beyond product showcases, the event contributes to building a sustainable future for Nigeria’s design and construction industries.

