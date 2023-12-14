Ecobank bags sponsorship of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football on Wednesday announced Ecobank, a pan-African banking group, as the official sponsor of the TotalEnergies 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

Christiane Bossom, Head of Group Communication, Ecobank, said this in a statement in Lagos.

The statement, on Wednesday, said TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the biggest event in Africa, would kick off on January 13 and run till February 11 in Côte d’Ivoire.

It reported Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, as saying: “The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON tournament highlights the immense sense of pride that Africans across our continent and around the world feel during the matches.

“As the pan-African bank, we are proud to be associated with the CAF to contribute to the success of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, the largest and most-enjoyed football tournament, inspiring passion across Africa.

“Football transcends borders. It brings communities together, fully aligning with Ecobank’s commitment to drive regional integration.

“It is an honour for Ecobank to play a key role in bringing millions of Africans together to live their passion for football, making sure that loyal customers benefit from this experience.”

No fewer than 16 of the 35 African countries in which Ecobank has a presence are among the 24 that are competing in Côte d’Ivoire.