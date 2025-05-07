Ecobank announces fourth edition of ‘Adire Lagos’ exhibition



Ecobank Nigeria has announced the return of its signature cultural showcase, the Adire Lagos Exhibition, now in its fourth edition.

The four-day event will take place from June 5 to 8, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, 270B1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos. Doors open daily at 10:00 AM.



The Adire Lagos Exhibition celebrates Nigeria’s vibrant heritage through the timeless artistry of Adire fabric. This year’s edition will feature over 120 vendors, drawing in fashion lovers, cultural enthusiasts, creatives, and shoppers for a dynamic fusion of tradition, style, and

enterprise.



Speaking at the announcement, Omoboye Odu, Head of SME Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, shared her excitement about the exhibition’s continued growth and influence:



“The remarkable success of previous editions has inspired us to go even further this year. Adire Lagos has become a platform that promotes tourism, celebrates local artistry, and strengthens the creative economy. We’re expecting high-profile exhibitors, international vendors,

influencers, and members of the diplomatic and expatriate communities.

This is truly an open invitation to everyone to experience Nigerian culture at its finest.”



Attendees can look forward to an immersive cultural experience including authentic hand-dyed Adire textiles, indigenous cuisine, live performances, interactive masterclasses, and valuable networking opportunities for artisans and entrepreneurs in the creative sector.

Also Read

“It’s more than an exhibition–it’s a celebration of our identity, innovation, and craftsmanship,” Odu added. “We welcome everyone to join us for four vibrant days of culture, commerce, and connection.”



This initiative is part of Ecobank Nigeria’s broader commitment to supporting Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries. Earlier this year, the bank hosted the acclaimed +234Art Fair, spotlighting emerging visual artists across the country. It also introduced Oja-Ògè, a fashion pop-up market showcasing contemporary Nigerian design beyond

Adire, further reinforcing Lagos’ status as a fashion and creative hub.



Ecobank continues to position itself as Nigeria’s leading SME bank, with a special focus on empowering creative entrepreneurs. Through innovative banking solutions and strategic platforms like Adire Lagos, the bank offers creatives greater visibility, access, and growth opportunities.

Post Views: 7