Ecobank alerts customers on SIM card fraud increase

Ecobank has once again raised the alarm on the dangers of SIM swap fraud, stressing that fraudsters could use it to impersonate them.

The bank raised the alarm in a message on Sunday to customers via email, which was seen by The Eagle Online.

In the message, Ecobank explained that SIM swap fraud occurs when scammers use your phone number to access your accounts.

According to the bank: “Scammers impersonate you and trick your mobile phone’s carrier into activating a SIM card, which gives them control over your phone number.

“It means scammers could potentially enter your username and password when logging onto your online banking platform and then receive the SMS verification code to access your account.

“Protect yourself against SIM swaps, don’t share personal information that fraudsters could use to impersonate you (such as your mother’s maiden name or birthplace) on social media.

“Never reveal your logins and passwords for your mobile phone, online bank, or credit card accounts to anyone.

“Please always report any suspicious activity.”

The pan-African bank further reminded its customers that it will not ask them to provide their personal or financial information, stressing that when they receive an email that includes a link to a website, they should ensure that it is legitimate before visiting it.

Ecobank also urged customers not to respond to emails, SMS and unsolicited calls from people they don’t know asking for your personal or banking information.