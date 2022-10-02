Eclectic poet teaches poetry of places at Lagos Poetry Society writing workshop

Adeoti Adeola, the author of: “Canticles Of A Happy People,” and a performance poet, was one of the facilitators at the just concluded Lagos Poetry Society writing workshop held on September 30, 2022.

The event, which was held on zoom, was attended by many aspiring poets and established names in the literary world.

Adeola took a workshop on the poetry of places.

He juxtaposed the importance of keeping the sacred memories of places well documented in literature.

The workshop was described as elegant, visceral and insightful by the participants.

Adeola touched on the mental kinesiology and art of writing about places.

He also emphasised the aesthetic and therapeutic process of plumbing emotions and knowledge with research on the impact of places on our lives, relationships, cognitive orientation and inadvertent processes while deliberately excising the flux of repulsive frames of references garnered from the quotidian touch with these places.

He described the garish sprawl of pokey stalls in some places in Africa in the strips of magnificent edifices cordoned off the reach of the underserved with high fences as depressing and the informal siege of the manicured rich, surrounded by the vengeful lots and then the sanity of life in Lancashire and other enabling environments.

He also spoke about how we are most delicately influenced by places.

Other speakers during the event were the ethereal performance poet, Otor Mathew; art critic, performance poet and multisensory artiste, Mark Ogbebor; prolific author, thespian, poet, brand strategist, bibliophile, troubadour and producer, Oloyede Taiwo; rhythmic nightingale, Ghana-born performance poet, novelist and thespian, Kate Apaflo Awuku-Darko; columnist, writer and lawyer, Niran Adedokun; performance poet, FGM activist and consummate writer, Kehinde Florence Samuel; and Lawyer and writer, Emmanuel Ojo.

The event was described as a masterclass like no other.