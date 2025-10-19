Echoes of truth: A remembrance of Dele Giwa, by Kayode Ajulo

As I pause to reflect on the life and legacy of Dele Giwa, I am swept away by a wave of bittersweet emotions. Today marks the anniversary of his tragic passing—a day that reverberates with shock and sorrow, a moment when the news struck the nation like a thunderclap.

I was just a teenager at Aquinas College, Akure, when a parcel arrived earlier that week, heralding joyful tidings from USAID: I had won the first prize in the Martin Luther King Jr. poetry competition. In that instant, the world felt expansive, a canvas painted with hues of hope and possibility.

But just as I was poised to celebrate, darkness fell. I can still recall the icy grip of dread that seized me when I learned that Dele Giwa, my mentor, my guiding star, had been tragically taken by a bomb hidden within a parcel—an ominous twist that mirrored the very award I had just received. How cruelly ironic that the medium of expression could intertwine so violently with despair.

Dele’s words had always resonated deeply within me. Through his columns in Newswatch, he unearthed truths that many shied away from, illuminating the complexities of our society with clarity that was both inspiring and challenging. He taught me the potency of the written word, the necessity of standing firm in one’s convictions, and the courage required to confront injustice. Truth be told, my entry was profoundly inspired by his powerful prose, which I had the audacity to borrow from.

As I write this tribute, I feel the profound weight of his absence. He was not merely a journalist; he was a conscience, a voice for the voiceless, a relentless champion of truth. The impact of his life and work continues to ripple through our society, reminding us of what it means to be fearless in the pursuit of justice.

Today, I celebrate the joy of my achievement while mourning his loss. I am grateful for Dele Giwa, not only for the inspiration he provided through his insightful words but also for the lessons on resilience and the unyielding search for truth.

Adieu, great mentor. Your spirit lives on in the words I write and in the hearts of aspiring journalists who dare to dream. Your legacy is a clarion call, urging us to continue the fight for justice and integrity in our world.

Thank you for being my inspiration, for igniting the fire within me, and for reminding us all of the power of our voices.