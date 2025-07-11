Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Adenugba accepts role of royal father at 7th Penpushing Media anniversary lecture

The Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdul-Razaq Adenugba, has accepted the role of Father of the Day at the 7th edition of annual lecture of Penpushing Media, scheduled to hold July 31, 2025 at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential library, Abeokuta.

Chairperson of the anniversary lecture, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi made this known during interview with journalists, adding that the monarch has equally graciously show interest to be physically present at the event.

She added that the royal father commended the Penpushing Media team on the topic of the lecture, ‘Reworking Nigeria’s Federalism, Perspective on Restructuring and Fiscal Federalism’,

The monarch pointed out that the foresight of the editorial board and planning committee of Penpushing Media, owner of online newspaper and television is a good reference in the media industry

The traditional ruler who is Okokodanomeji 2, ascended the throne on May 8, 2004, while his reign has seen significant development in Ago-Iwoye, particularly in infrastructure and education, with the presence of Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Ebumawe is the custodian of Ago-Iwoye’s customs, heritage, and leadership, and under his rule the town has transformed into relevance which include the development of a dual carriageway, and advancements in education.

The famous monarch established a town and gown committee to foster peaceful relations between the university and the town, and he actively promotes Yoruba traditions and festivals, while honoring tradition, he equally embraces modernization, particularly with the university’s presence.

Adenugba is a Muslim who is open to all religions and encourages the celebration of diverse traditions within the community, while he focused on hope to revitalize the council’s efforts in community development.

