Ebuka mourns fellow Season 1 Big Brother Naija housemate

TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has mourned his fellow housemate in the Big Brother Naija Season 1, Francisca Owumi.
The Eagle Online recalls that Obi-Uchendu and Owumi were products of the Season 1 of Big Brother Naija in 2026.
Owumi, the runner-up of the inaugural edition of the reality television show, was said to have died last week.
Obi-Uchendu wrote in his tribute on social media: “Truly sad to hear about the passing of Francisca Owumi, 1st runner-up in the very first season of Big Brother Nigeria in 2006.
“A true reality TV pioneer…
“My prayers are with her family as they go through what must be a difficult time.
“And may her soul rest in peace.”