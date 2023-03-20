EbonyiDecides2023: INEC postpones collation of governorship results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed the collation of results of the Saturday governorship election in Ebonyi State.

Ogechi Onyeka, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ebonyi State, announced this on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Onyeka said the commission would resume by 10am on Monday.

The REC said: “For the one local government that is remaining, we are going to take from what is contaied in the Result Viewing Portal.

“So, we will allow them to go through the result sheet and come up with their result and where it fails to tally with IReV, we will cancel the local government.

“We are meeting by 10 O’clock tomorrow.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commission has announced 12 local government areas out of the 13 councils of the state.

The results so far announced by INEC showed that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Francis Nwifuru won in 10 of the 12 local government areas, while All Progressives Grand Alliance and Peoples Democratic Party won in one local government area each.