Ebonyi Youth Group: Bring perpetrators of Anambra killings to justice

The umbrella socio-cultural youth organisation of the entire Abakaliki block of Ebonyi State, Unwuekumenyi United Youth Forum Worldwide, has demanded urgent unmasking and bringing to justice of the killers of Ebonyi State indigenes in Anambra State, stressing that it is a sure way of calming the already provoked tempers of the youths of the state.

They commended members of the House of Representatives from Ebonyi State for their boldness in moving a motion of urgent public importance on the issue.

The group conveyed their position at a news conference organised on Thursday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The conference was led by the group’s National President, Prince Uche Ali Ega.

The group vehemently condemned the act, which took place in Ogboji, Orumba South LGA of Anambra State on June 30, describing it as shocking, heinous and unbelievable.

It listed the names of the deceased and those injured in the deadly attack with their local governments of origin in Ebonyi State.

Ii indicated that among the dead were five persons from Ikwo and Izzi and one person from Ezza.

Out of the seven survivors receiving treatment for diverse degree of gun injuries are five persons from Ikwo and one person each from Ohaukwu and Ebonyi local government areas.

The group further appreciated the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, and his Anambra State counterpart, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as well as the security agencies for their mutual commitment towards unravelling the monstrous killers.

They however went down memory lane to enumerate some of the earlier acts of violence, discrimination and extrajudicial killings meted to Ebonyi State indigenes in Anambra State, and insisted that it is only by fishing out the killers that the already tensed atmosphere in Ebonyi State and the flexed muscles of youths can be adequately calmed.

The group recalled: “Our brothers were above 40 in attendance to the said monthly regular meeting that unfortunately turned bloody but 11 of them died on the spot while seven sustained life threatening gunshot injuries.

“It is most worrisome that the unabated negative profiling of our people and other actions targeted at the collective identity of ‘Ndi Abakaliki’ in Anambra State has assumed a more dangerous dimension.

“We will recall that on the 19th of June, 2025, one Chinedu Ohaji from Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo, Ohaukwu LGA, resident and doing business in Oko, Anambra State, was dastardly shot dead by gunmen while buying roadside roasted corn that evening.

“The Udogachi State Vigilante shot and killed one Master Fabian Ugo from Ekumenyi in Abakaliki LGA of Ebonyi State this early June 2025, where he was defecating somewhere in Onitsha, Anambra State, and many more cases of extrajudicial killings of our people.

“We wonder why Anambra State has suddenly become unliveable to Ebonyi people.

“The trauma is already incessant just as the list of the mindless killings are endless and we will not continue with these unending narratives of unknown gunmen mentality when protection of lives and property should be prioritised by the Government of Anambra State.

“While appreciating His Excellency Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, our dearest Governor of Ebonyi State, for his proactive approach to these ugly incidents, especially his bold communication to his brother Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Charles Soludo, and the relevant law enforcement agencies, we charge them and particularly the IGP to swiftly unmask the perpetrators of these inhuman and barbaric crimes and bring the culprits to justice.

“So doing will assuage already provoked tempers and de-escalate the situation.”

The youths, while condoling with the affected families, demanded an immediate end to all forms of discrimination, humiliation, attacks, and killings of Ebonyi people in Anambra State.

They praised Ebonyi State representatives in the green chambers of the National Assembly for their bold step in calling for immediate action in the matter through a motion of urgent public importance.

They said: “We acknowledge with commendation the audacity of the six House of Representatives members from Ebonyi State for the motion moved on the floor of the green chamber of the National Assembly concerning this incident as a matter of urgent public importance.

“We genuinely note the concerns of ‘The Concerned Anambra Citizens resident in Ebonyi State’ via its press conference recently, but we urge them to, as a matter of urgency do more by both conveying the import of this press conference to the authorities of your home towns and more importantly initiate a needed engagement with us to avoid the story that touches the heart.

“Finally, we demand that ‘Ndi Anambra’ should reciprocate the brotherly and conducive environment provided to all by the government and people of Ebonyi State to our people resident in Anambra.

“The spirit of ‘onye aghana nwanne ya’, and the fundamental rights of movement should not be trampled upon under any guise.”

Other top officials of the organisation who accompanied the president to the media briefing included the Vice President, Onyechi Nwankwo; President of Ezza Ezekuna General Assembly, Jeff Ogbu; and the Secretary of Amalgamated Ngboejieogu youths of Ohaukwu LGA, Comrade Samuel Okpor.”

