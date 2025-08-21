Ebonyi warns against child abandonment

The Ebonyi State Government, through its Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, has warned individuals abandoning children on the streets to desist from the act or face prosecution.

Mr. Emmanuel Nkwuda, Head of the Child Development Department in the ministry, issued the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abakaliki, amid a rise in child abandonment cases.

Describing the act as reckless and criminal, Nkwuda said: “Anyone caught in the act will go in for it, because it is a criminal offence and not acceptable.”

He also cautioned unidentified individuals allegedly involved in unauthorised child adoption to desist from such practices.

Nkwuda lamented that, in many cases, abandoned children die shortly after being left at unsafe locations.

He attributed the rising trend to poor parental upbringing, adding that some perpetrators abandoned their children due to poverty, ignorance, frustration, or an inability to care for them.

Also Read

“Child abandonment and poor parenting have become serious challenges, putting victims at risk and contributing to broader societal problems,” he said.

The ministry, according to Nkwuda, encouraged parents who felt unable to raise their children to surrender them to the government, rather than leaving them in harm’s way.

“That way, the government can oversee a proper adoption process and hand the children over to responsible couples who can provide care,” he explained.

He called on members of the public to support the government’s efforts in protecting children and promoting responsible parenting for a better society.

Post Views: 19