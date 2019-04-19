The Ebonyi State University has named its newly established Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies after the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, for his selfless service to the nation and humanity.

According to a statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, the army spokesman, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Chigozie Egbu, announced the honour when he led a team from the university on a courtesy visit to Buratai in Abuja.

Egbu commended Buratai for the achievements the army had recorded under his leadership in promotion and maintenance of peace in the country.

According to Egbu, EBSU is ready to collaborate with the army on the trust that a well-educated army is essential for effective military duties in the 21st century.

“We are also delighted that you are interested in the establishment of an Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies at EBSU to offer members of the Armed Forces, Police and paramilitary agencies the opportunity to get higher and relevant education,” he said.

Egbu, who was a former Deputy Governor in the state, disclosed that Governor David Umahi, and the State Executive Council had approved that the Institute be named “Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies.”

Responding, Buratai thanked the leadership of the university, government and people of Ebonyi State for the honour.

He dedicated the honour to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their commitment, sacrifices and resolve to bring an end to the myriad of security challenges facing Nigeria.

Buratai expressed willingness to support the university to provide quality education and to serve as a centre for academic research on contemporary security challenges.

He said the Army would sponsor qualified officers and soldiers interested to enroll in the university’s programmes and solicited for collaboration between the institution and the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, an emerging research centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Igbinedion University, Okada had also on April 15 honoured the Nigerian Army by naming its Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs after Buratai.