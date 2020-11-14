Some 5,156 students were admitted for the 2019/2020 academic session by the Ebonyi State University, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, indicated on Saturday at the institution’s 22nd matriculation ceremony for 5, 156 students in Abakaliki.

At the ceremony, Prof. Ogbu charged the students to be good ambassadors, avoid any form of drug abuse, and cultism, among others.

He explained that more than 8,000 persons applied for admission into the university but only 5,156 were admitted.

“As leaders of tomorrow, I charge you all to be mindful of your action by imbibing only such virtues that will provide discipline, decorum and orderliness in your lives and society.

“The school management is determined to bring about positive changes in the university. We have been able, through the help of the state government and TETFUND, to upgrade most of the facilities on campus.

“We have completed a three-floor mags library and a well equipped ultramodern ICT building to improve ICT service.

“All these and more are geared towards increasing and enriching academic learning environment in the university.

“You must be submissive to the authorities of the university, who have become your custodians, in the absence of your parents and guardians.

“In order to succeed here, you should make the general and academic regulations your companion as all the steps that will guide your journey have been spelt out there,” the Vice Chancellor advised.