Ebonyi to procure N1.9b Christmas palliatives for citizens.

Oswald Agwu

Ebonyi State government has approved fund for the procurement of Christmas palliatives for the people of the state.

The approval was part of the outcome of Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Abakaliki.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Engr. Jude Okpor, while briefing newsmen on Thursday, said the sum of One billion, nine hundred million naira (N1.9b) was approved for the purpose.

The Commissioner noted that the measure was to assist households in the state enjoy the forthcoming Christmas celebration in spite of the economic hardship in the country.

Okpor explained: “Council received a memo from Secretary to State Government on the need to provide Christmas palliatives to Ebonyi people in view of the forthcoming Christmas celebration.

“Council considered the memo and approved the sum of N1.9 billion for the purpose, and also constituted a 13- member committee chaired by the SSG for its implementation.”

Meanwhile, concerning the ongoing distribution of federal government’s palliatives flagged off in the State on October 1 in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Okpor informed that the Council resolved to distribute the materials at polling unit levels across the state.

The measure he explained, was to ensure that the target households and beneficiaries are directly reached.

Other resolutions reached by the Council, according to the Commissioner, included measures to increase the capacity of the state rice processing industry through commercialisation and increase in local content.

“Council considered a memo on the commercialization of Ebonyi Riceworld from the commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, and resolved as follows:

“To access government Lands across the 3 Senatorial zones of the state for commercial rice production so as to produce enough input for the smooth operation of the State-owned rice processing plants – Ebonyi Riceworld.

“Council also resolved to principally patronize local rice farmers across the state as major sources of rice paddy for processing in the industry.

“This is to serve as part of means of encouraging local rice farmers in the State, not only to gain, but also to increase their production capacity.”