Ebonyi SWAN elects, inaugurates new executives

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has sworn-in new executives to pilot its affairs in the state for the next three years.

The election of the new executives was held on Thursday at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium in Abakaliki.

It saw Emmanuel Nnaji of Blaze FM emerge as Chairman, Kelechi Okoro as Vice Chairman and Grace Egbo of Tribune Newspapers as Secretary.

Others included Chinwe Imo Eze of Voice Newspapers elected as Assistant Secretary, Joy Onuora and Andy Nwogha as Financial Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

Performing the swearing-in rites, a national Ex-Officio, Foster Chime, who led other national delegates to the event, admonished the newly-elected executives to remain united, build bridges of unity towards ensuring that SWAN continue to thrive in the state.

He further charged them to run an all inclusive government anchored on SWAN’s principles and ethics.

In his inaugural address, Nnaji commended the members for keeping faith with the association in the state.

He dedicated his victory to God and the entire SWAN members in the state who he said remained committed to the leadership of the National President, Honour Sirawo, whom he described as a custodian of peace and development.

Describing Ebonyi State SWAN as peace-loving and law-abiding, he urged members to continue to support Sirawo, who, according to him, has remained an encouragement to all members in the struggle for the growth of sport journalism in Ebonyi State and Nigeria in general.

Nnaji promised to bring dialogue, inclusiveness, equal treatment for all members and genuine tolerance to bear in his administration of SWAN in the State.

Placing the development of SWAN in particular and sports generally among his top priorities, he expressed his commitment to empowering members in diverse ways.

Nnaji added: “It is a clarion call for members of my team that all hands must be on deck to create prosperity, not for the few but for all members of this great Association.

“Let’s create economic growth that does not maximise profit for shareholders only, but promotes social and economic progress for all in SWAN.”

Other SWAN national officers who witnessed the event were the South East Zonal Secretary, Ijeoma Nwante of the Nigeria Television Authority, and former Zonal Secretary, Chief Jasper Okoro, a veteran journalist.

The electoral Committee was chaired by Comrade Cosmas Egba of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

Recall that Nnaji and Egbo served as Chairman and Secretary respectively, with Kelechi Okoro as member in the dissolved State Caretaker Committee earlier appointed by the national leadership of SWAN.