Key stakeholders in Abakaliki metropolis have said that the decision of Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi to reposition the government is in the right direction but said they are worried over the sacking of his political appointees.

The stakeholders shared their views on Sunday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria while reacting to the governor’s action.

The governor had between November 20 and 21, dismissed his political appointees, boards, and commissions in the state, after his defection to ruling All Progressives Congress.

Alex Nnachi, a stakeholder, described Umahi’s actions as contradictory, especially now that the people were already pleased with his defection.

“You do not force people to accept your decisions, instead you can woo them to your side,” Nnachi said.

Another stakeholder, Samuel Ogodo, told NAN that the development will automatically give birth to antagonism.

Ogodo explained “if the governor wanted his political ambition to move forward and promote inclusiveness, as well as enhance service delivery in the state, there should not be any substitute to development no matter the party affiliation.

“Generally, he has given reasons for his defection but those he sacked have automatically become his enemies,” Ogodo said.