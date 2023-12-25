Ebonyi South senatorial District seat: Umahi’s brother seeks to replace him

Austin Umahi, the younger brother to former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has indicated interest to contest for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District seat.

Austin announced his ambition to replace his brother in the Senate at a news briefing on Monday.

He claimed in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, that he remained a top contender for the position, saying he was eminently qualified for the position.

He said: “True democratic process is the only way to ensure the emergence of an acceptable senator for the district.

Also Read:

“I will give the people the best representation, having gained experiences from both the business and political sectors.”

Austin, who was the Director-General of the Ebonyi State All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial Campaign in the 2023 General Elections, maintained that the prevailing political arrangements and structures devoid of sentiments favoured his bid.

He said: “I am a pencil in the hands of God and he is not done with me.

“We are in a democratic dispensation and I want all my supporters to pray for the success of both the primary and rerun elections.

“I am from Ohaozara Local Government Area and that is where APC Ebonyi zoning committee zoned the senatorial seat.”

He said that the zoning of the position had not changed to the best of his knowledge.

Austin pointed out: “I am not contesting for personal gains but for the people as it is the time to make a positive mark.

“I intend to change the narrative and the district should be given an opportunity to elect a representative in a transparent manner.

“Whoever emerges democratically should represent the people as other aspirants should present themselves for the people to choose from.”

The election is scheduled for February 2024.

The seat became vacant after the immediate past Governor vacated the seat to take up an appointment in the administration of President Bola Tinubu as the Minister of Works.